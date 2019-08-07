Two men are facing murder charges in connection with a Tuesday shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex that killed a 20-year-old.
Deiondre Grundy and Reginald Lewis IV, both 21, were charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Tulsa County District Court in the death of Adrian Thornton.
Thornton was found shot to death about 1:20 a.m. in a crashed car near the entrance of Towne Square Apartments, 1605 E. Young St., according to court records.
Prosecutors allege Grundy and Lewis approached Thornton while he was sitting in his parked car inside the complex, and that Lewis started having some sort of altercation with Thornton, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
A witness who was in the car at the time told investigators one of the men tried to pull a gold chain off Thornton's neck, the affidavit states.
Thornton was shot in the altercation and crashed into a tree near the complex's entrance shortly after, investigators said.
He died of a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to a previous release.
Prior to Grundy and Lewis approaching Thornton's car, surveillance footage shows three men entering Thornton's car shortly after he parked. They are considered witnesses, according to the affidavit.
Warrants were issued for Grundy and Lewis on Wednesday. If arrested, each will be held on $1 million bond.