Two men were killed in separate incidents in Cherokee County early this week, their deaths the latest additions to what a Sheriff's Office official described as a busy year for homicides.
Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault said the five homicides so far in the county is the highest yearly total he's seen in the 16 years he has been an investigator.
The two most recent came within about three days of each other.
Early Sunday, Chennault said James Mounce shot and killed Timothy Ragsdale at a small party at a home along the Illinois River.
Ragsdale had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, and he reportedly started beating her with a stick, Chennault said.
Mounce tried to physically intervene and eventually left the home to retrieve a shotgun. When he returned and Ragsdale advanced aggressively toward him, Mounce fired, Chennault said.
Ragsdale, 57, died on scene.
Mounce, 45, was arrested on a complaint of felon in possession of a firearm, Chennault said.
District Attorney Jack Thorp, who's over Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties, said he's waiting for the agency's full report to determine whether he'll file additional charges against Mounce.
A little more than two days later on Tuesday night, deputies received a 911 call from a woman in the Woodall area saying she had just shot a burglar, Chennault said.
Ginger Snow told investigators a man drove up to her house before 9:30 p.m. and began beating on her windows and doors, yelling that he was going to kill her and would burn her house down if she didn't come outside, Chennault said.
Snow, 52, has a concealed carry license, and she told the man to leave and that she had a gun, Chennault said.
Chennault said the man, later identified as Josh Montgomery, backed away from the house but continued screaming threats.
Snow stepped outside and fired a couple of warning shots in the air, but Montgomery charged toward her, prompting her to shoot him in her driveway, Chennault said.
Montgomery, 40, died on scene.
Chennault said investigators don't yet know the relationship between the two, and he couldn't confirm whether Snow knew whom she shot because it was dark at the time.
Chennault said Snow actually called her neighbors and her boyfriend while Montgomery was outside her home, and she was on the phone with her boyfriend when she shot Montgomery.
Investigators interviewed the neighbors and Snow's boyfriend, who all heard the event, and Chennault said they produced similar stories.
Chennault said although he would have preferred if Snow called 911 first, he understands "completely" why she may not have.
"She lived in a rural area and her reasoning may have been that out response times might not have been as good as her neighbors," he said.
Chennault said investigators consulted that night with Thorp, who advised against arresting Snow. However, Thorp said he will review their report when the investigation is complete to determine whether charges are warranted.
Chennault said the cases are similar in that each have a good chance of being ruled self-defense, and deputies were familiar with each man killed.
"We've known Ragsdale for many years," Chennault said, adding that he could identify the man's body by sight at the scene.
As for Montgomery, Chennault said he didn't know him to the same extent, but the vehicle he drove to Snow's house was in the agency's report system.
Chennault said he doesn't believe there's any one reason for the increase in killings in the county, but he's looking forward to a change.
"I hope it slows down," he said.