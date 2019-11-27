A dispute about a ride turned violent Wednesday night when one man stabbed another man, who then shot the first man, Tulsa police said.
"There was some sort of dispute on one gentleman giving the other gentleman a ride," Sgt. Matt Rose said. "From that, (it) ended up with one man stabbing another while another one shot back."
The disturbance was reported at the Town Square apartments, located in the 1600 block of East Young Place, about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The first person who called 911 reported a fight between two people in an apartment. The next caller reported that there was one shooting victim and one stabbing victim.
The two men were taken by ambulance to hospitals. Information about their conditions was unavailable Wednesday night.
Rose said the assaults appeared to be contained to one apartment and that crime scene investigators were called to collect evidence.