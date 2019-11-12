Two people are in custody following a vehicle pursuit and standoff at a Tulsa apartment complex.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police Department were able to apprehend two men who reportedly barricaded themselves inside Autumn Ridge apartments, at 1713 S. Memorial Dr., Tuesday afternoon.
Two men walked out of the apartment hands up. They’re now in custody. Heard one yelling about being asleep.. pic.twitter.com/6UlrzNKhHw— Kelsy Schlotthauer (@K_Schlott) November 12, 2019
An OHP spokesman indicated that troopers earlier attempted to stop a pickup that had been reported stolen. The pickup, said authorities, was driven to the apartment complex where its two male occupants broke into a unit in an attempt to evade troopers.
Authorities later deployed chemical agents into the unit before the men eventually exited the apartment without incident.
