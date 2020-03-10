Authorities arrested two more people in a gang-related slaying that reportedly stemmed from internal friction among members amid orders from incarcerated leaders.
Eureka Springs, Arkansas, police arrested Aaron Mitchell Welch, 36. The Arkansas police department's tactical team found Welch at a hotel in the town. Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kyler Lee Helton, 21, on Monday. Both men were wanted in connection to the fatal beating of Jared Langworthy, 23.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said the assault was particularly "vicious and brutal." The nature of it prompted investigators to invest considerable time into the case, identifying at least eight people with alleged involvement.
"If these gang members were willing to do this to one of their own members, then they're a clear danger to the public," Roebuck said.
Welch and Helton are among eight defendants accused in Langworthy's death. A cadre of people assaulted Langworthy around Dec. 5 in the 6000 block of North Madison Avenue or North Norfolk Avenue, authorities previously said. All, including Langworthy, had affiliation to the United Aryan Brotherhood, according to the Sheriff's Office.
One defendant told investigators "he had heard this was ordered from 'The Walls' UABs because it was rumored Langworthy was working with law enforcement in Mayes or Rogers County due to an arrest over dope," investigators state in an affidavit.
"The Walls" refers to the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Langworthy was to go to "court" and to have his "patch" covered, meaning the gang was to punish him and burn his gang-affiliation tattoo.
Roebuck said she could not speak on specifics but noted Langworthy had "gotten sideways" with UAB members.
The reasons defendants gave for the punishment varied. Some indicated it stemmed from a previous altercation that resulted in a damaged air-conditioning unit, according to a probable cause affidavit. Others alleged it stemmed from romantic issues involving members and their girlfriends. One defendant alleged it was because of Langworthy's alleged violation of UAB restrictions on methamphetamine use.
Prosecutors have charged Welch; Helton; Cody Lee Fulmer, 31; Jerry Brian Williamson, 50; Tyler Brett Coyle, 34; Destiny Rae Asher, 27; Taylor Michelle Harper, 31; and Billy Shawn Griffith, 40, in connection to Langworthy's death. They were charged with first-degree murder, a gang-related offense and conspiracy.
Harper and Williamson were additionally charged with maiming.
Authorities allege the eight members gathered on Dec. 5 to take Langworthy to "court," according to an affidavit. Langworthy was beaten several times before at least two members allegedly tried to burn Langworthy's tattoo. The tattoo removal was reportedly recorded on a cellphone for incarcerated UAB members, according to an affidavit.
Members among the group allegedly threw Langworthy into a pond. Two of the group pulled him from the pond. Langworthy was eventually taken to a nearby residence, where an ambulance was called for him. Langworthy died in a hospital.
Welch is being held in an Arkansas jail pending his transfer to Tulsa County. The remaining defendants, except Fulmer, are being held in Tulsa County jail on bonds in excess of $1 million. Fulmer is being held without bond.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 7.