Two people were found dead and another two injured after a shooting Tuesday evening in Miami, Oklahoma.
One of the dead is thought to be the shooter, according to a Miami Police Department news release.
The gunshots were reported in the 200 block of I Street N.W. about 8:30 p.m. Officers found one woman with a gunshot wound outside a residence there and "were made aware" that the shooter was barricaded inside the house, according to the release.
"When officers made entry, they discovered two deceased individuals, one of which was believed to be the suspect," and another person with a gunshot wound, police said in the release.
Information about the conditions of the survivors and what precipitated the shooting was not available Tuesday night.