Two persons of interest have been identified in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Bartlesville.
Investigators are seeking 23-year-old Dalton Scott Taylor and 32-year-old Stoney Andrew Bowlin. They are sought for questioning related to the killing of Daniel Glenn Tahoe Speck, who was reportedly shot in the abdomen about 8 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast 8th Street, Capt. Jay Hastings said in a news release.
Witnesses interviewed at the scene told detectives they saw Tahoe Speck speaking to people inside a white Chevrolet pickup before he was shot, Hastings said.
Police believe Taylor and Bowlin are in a 2008 white Chevrolet pickup similar to the vehicle described earlier in the day by witnesses. The vehicle features Oklahoma tag CEN-532, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4019.