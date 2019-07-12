Two “persons of interest” have been identified in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Bartlesville on Friday.
Police investigators are seeking 23-year-old Dalton Scott Taylor and 32-year-old Stoney Andrew Bowlin. They are sought for questioning about the killing of Daniel Glenn Tahoe Speck, who was shot in the abdomen about 8 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street, Capt. Jay Hastings said in a news release.
Witnesses interviewed at the scene told detectives they saw Tahoe Speck talking to people in a white Chevrolet pickup before he was shot, Hastings said.
Police believe that Taylor and Bowlin are in a 2008 white Chevrolet pickup similar to the one the witnesses described. The vehicle bears Oklahoma tag CEN-532, police said.
Anyone with information about them or the homicide is asked to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4019.
