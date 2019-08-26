2019-08-27 ne-shootingsp

Two people were shot at an east Tulsa apartment Monday afternoon, with one reportedly in critical condition. 

A woman and man were shot at the Meadows apartment complex near 31st Street and Garnett Road about 5 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department reported in a news release.

The woman was shot once in the buttocks, while the man had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and hip, according to the news release. He reportedly was in critical but stable condition late Monday. 

Three children in the apartment were unharmed, police said.

Officers were following up on several leads in the shooting, according to the news release. 

