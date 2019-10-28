Two women were arrested Saturday on allegations they used the promise of paid sex to lure two men from a casino for an attempted robbery at an east Tulsa apartment.
Jessica Duffy, 36, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon after former conviction of a felony, and Brittany Wright, 24, was booked on a complaint of robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon.
Police say Duffy and Wright contacted two male accomplices once they and the victims arrived at the apartment from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. The male accomplices, masked and armed with a bat and machete, reportedly kicked in the apartment's door.
The victims fought the suspects, and one victim suffered multiple cuts and stab wounds from the machete before gaining control of it and striking a suspect over the head with it, according to a news release.
Tulsa police were first alerted to the activity when 911 callers reported a man chasing a woman with a machete about 7:15 a.m. in the 9700 block of East 11th Street.
The man dropped the machete upon seeing police and officers reported he was chased one of the women from the apartment because he was convinced she was in on the setup, the release states.
The injured male suspect was found lying in the street in the 9300 block of East 11th Street with life-threatening machete wounds to his head and torso, according to the release.
The injured victim and injured suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unavailable Saturday afternoon.
The unidentified second male robber, who was reportedly armed with a baseball bat, had not been located, police said then.
Duffy and Wright were interviewed by detectives, during which Duffy allegedly admitted to helping set up the robbery, but Wright said she "didn't have anything to do with the robbery," according to arrest and booking reports.
Duffy and Wright remained jailed Monday morning in lieu of $15,000 bonds.
Anyone with information about the crime may contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
