An Uber driver has been arrested on allegations that he returned to a passenger's residence and raped her hours after he dropped her off.
Tulsa police detectives arrested Steven Floyd Whitesell, 51, of Bixby on two complaints of rape by instrumentation and single counts of forcible oral sodomy and first-degree burglary, according to jail records.
"The defendant initially denied any sexual contact," but after DNA was collected from him, he "admitted to coming back to her residence a second time and coming into her house ...," an investigator wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
The victim reported to police that she and some friends went out drinking on Nov. 1 and called for a rideshare from the 400 block of South Main Street in the early morning hours.
The driver, alleged to be Whitesell, dropped off her friends and took the woman to her residence. Surveillance video from the woman's residence shows that the driver assisted her into her home around 2 a.m. Nov. 2, according to the affidavit. He was inside the residence for about 30 minutes.
Surveillance video shows a man thought to be Whitesell return at 4:30 a.m. and leave again about 6:20 a.m. after urinating in the driveway, according to the affidavit.
The woman told investigators that she was highly intoxicated but remembered waking up at least twice and found the driver sexually assaulting her during those times.
Between the bouts of unconsciousness, the woman told the man "not to do that," and he stopped, she reportedly told police.
On Wednesday, detectives obtained a DNA sample from Whitesell and questioned him about the allegations, according to the affidavit. Whitesell admitted to the assault, the document says.
"The defendant stated that he does not know why he came back a second time except the victim told him to," the investigator wrote in the affidavit.
Whitesell is being held in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $120,000 bond, according to jail records. He is scheduled for a court appearance Nov. 20.