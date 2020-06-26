Tulsa Police arrested an Uber driver accused of running over a passenger after an altercation inside the car. The man hit by the car is not expected to survive, police say.
Omar Baabbad, 32, was arrested on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers responded after 1:40 a.m. to an assault call in the 6500 block of East 71st Street, where they found a victim struck by a vehicle.
Baabbad and a passenger/customer had gotten into an altercation in Baabbad's car, according to a police news release. After the passenger exited and began walking away, Baabbad allegedly ran the man over in a parking lot. Police said Baabbad claimed the passenger threatened him with a gun; no gun was found at the scene.
Witnesses told police the victim was trying to leave and said he felt threatened, telling Baabbad he had a gun, though no weapon was brandished.