One person died Friday night after a reportedly stolen pickup collided with that person's car while the pickup's driver was fleeing from Tulsa County sheriff's deputies, authorities said.
The pursued vehicle, a dark-color pickup truck, "blew through" the 11th Street and 129th East Avenue intersection and collided with the innocent bystander's car, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said.
"They (the bystander) were not involved in this pursuit at all," Roebuck said. "That's what is most tragic about this is that our suspects are at the hospital — they are expected to recover — but the bystander that they struck died here at the scene."
Tulsa police had requested deputy assistance in locating a vehicle or people involved in a shooting, Roebuck said.
Deputies spotted a vehicle near Admiral Place and 129th East Avenue that reportedly matched the description provided. That vehicle was reported stolen.
Deputies attempted to stop the pickup, but it sped away, going south toward 11th Street. Roebuck said the pursuit lasted about four minutes before the fatal collision occurred.
Details about the shooting, which Tulsa police are investigating, were not made available Friday night.
Authorities detained the pickup's occupants, a driver and two passengers, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment. Roebuck said they would be arrested after treatment. It was not clear Friday night on what complaints.
The identities of the detained individuals and the victim were not released Friday night.
Roebuck said the Sheriff's Office is investigating the pursuit and that Tulsa police are investigating the collision.