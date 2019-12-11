Update 6:30 a.m. Wednesday: Derek Perez, his wife and 2-year-old child, Olivia, were found about 4:30 a.m. at a motel in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Perez was arrested and booked into the Sebastian County (Arkansas) jail, Muskogee Police reported.
Police are seeking a man accused of stabbing his manager at a Muskogee McDonald’s restaurant and absconding with his 2-year-old daughter.
Police issued an Amber Alert for the child, Olivia Perez, after her father, Derek Martin Perez, 32, was accused of stabbing his manager around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen driving with Olivia and his significant other, Brenda Perez, 22, toward Texas in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Oklahoma tag EBM 212, according to Muskogee police.
“Brenda advised that Derek would not let her out of the car and that their two year old daughter Olivia is also in the vehicle with them,” police wrote in the release.
Perez and the manager reportedly were involved in an altercation at the McDonald’s restaurant in the 100 block of South 32nd Street, according to a Muskogee Police Department news release.
Police said Perez left the restaurant before officers arrived.
The manager was taken by ambulance to a Muskogee hospital in unknown condition. Police said he was awake and speaking at the time.
Anyone who knows of the Perezes’ or the vehicle’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.
