A child remains in unknown condition Wednesday after suffering "a life-threatening wound" the previous night when a gun went off inside a residence near Owasso.
The toddler's uncle, Keven Her, was allegedly handling the firearm when it discharged and struck the 3-year-old in the abdomen. Rogers County Sheriff's deputies arrested Her, 22, following the shooting.
Sheriff Scott Walton said he did not know the child's condition, but a second surgery was being performed Wednesday afternoon.
"He's definitely got a life-threatening wound," Walton said.
Emergency responders were called about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to a residence near 106th Street North and 161st East Avenue, authorities said. Her had called 911, according to a probable cause affidavit. Her told dispatchers that a 3-year-old boy had been shot in the abdomen by a 9mm at close range.
"Keven advised that he removed the magazine and cocked the firearm for his nephew," deputies state in the affidavit. "Keven stated his nephew pointed the firearm at him and pulled the trigger."
Her told deputies he heard it click. He took the gun from his nephew. Her and his nephew continued to play together. During which time Her allegedly pointed the gun at his nephew and pulled the trigger.
The gun fired and struck the toddler in the abdomen. He then disarmed and called 911; drugs were found in a search of the residence.
Walton expressed his prayers for the toddler.
"It's just so sad that a child could be hurt by stupidity, but that's what got him hurt," Walton said.
Walton said the investigation remains ongoing.
Deputies arrested Her on complaints of reckless conduct with a firearm, child neglect, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held Wednesday in Rogers County jail.