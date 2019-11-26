Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN OKLAHOMA, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, TULSA, ROGERS, OKFUSKEE, AND OKMULGEE COUNTIES. * WIND...GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS BETWEEN 40 TO 50 MPH. * HUMIDITY...RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES IN THE 20 TO 25 PERCENT RANGE. * TEMPERATURE...60'S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT A DANGEROUS COMBINATION OF WEATHER CONDITIONS AND DRY VEGETATION IS EXPECTED WITHIN 24 HOURS, FAVORING RAPID GROWTH AND SPREAD OF ANY WILDFIRES. THE PRIMARY WEATHER FACTORS INCLUDE STRONGER WINDS, LOWER HUMIDITIES, AND WARMER TEMPERATURES. &&