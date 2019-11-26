A Sand Springs woman died in a head-on collision in Broken Arrow early Tuesday in one of two crashes that involved the same drunken man, police reported.
Jennifer Holt, 46, was driving south on Garnett Road near Houston (81st) Street about 12:25 a.m. when a drunken driver struck her vehicle head-on while fleeing from another crash, police said.
Holt suffered “significant” injuries in the collision and was taken to a hospital, where she later died, according to a news release from the Broken Arrow Police Department.
Police identified the other driver as Hector Manuel Hernandez, 35, and said he was arrested on complaints of DUI-alcohol, manslaughter and other traffic offenses after being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $52,000 bond.