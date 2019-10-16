Two people were found dead and another two injured after a shooting Tuesday evening at a Miami, Oklahoma, home.
David Billings, 39, who was found dead inside the residence, is suspected of being the shooter, according to a news release the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation issued Wednesday.
Kayla Billings, 11, was killed, the OSBI said. Her mother, Melissa Wallace, 38, is pregnant and suffered a gunshot wound, the OSBI said.
The mother’s boyfriend, James Miller, 38, also was shot.
Wallace and Miller were flown by air ambulance to a Tulsa hospital.
The gunshots were reported in the 200 block of I Street Northwest about 9 p.m. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound outside the residence and “were made aware” that the shooter was barricaded inside, according to a press release the Miami Police Department issued late Tuesday.
“When officers made entry, they discovered two deceased individuals, one of which was believed to be the suspect,” and another person with a gunshot wound, police said in the release.
The OSBI investigation is ongoing.
Betty McDonald, a neighbor, said “Missy (Wallace) ran to a neighbor saying she had been shot.”
Kayla also ran outside to a neighbor, said “Daddy shot Mommy” and then went back into the house, where she was fatally shot, McDonald said.
“Missy was a very good mother,” she said. “I never expected this out of David.”
McDonald said her neighbors had been divorced about a year.
She said she remembers watching as Kayla learned to walk on their front lawn.
“This is a shock to all of us,” she said.