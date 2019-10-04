Booker T. Washington High School was on a brief lockdown Friday after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex.
Tulsa police responded to Towne Square Apartments, 1614 E Young St., about 10:35 p.m. and found a male victim with three stab wounds, one to his chest and two to his arms.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but the wounds were not life-threatening, according to a news release.
The victim told police he and the suspect were fighting about some missing property when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed him.
Officers canvassed the area before locating a person with the same name of the suspect, but that man wasn't the suspect, the release states.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Dedlorn Sanders said about noon officers dropped the perimeter of the area and plan to let the case play out in the criminal justice system.