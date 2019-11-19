2019-11-19 ne-homicide p1

Tulsa police investigate a homicide at the Avondale Apartments near 71st Street and Trenton Avenue in south Tulsa late Monday night.

 Stetson Payne

A man was found dead in a south Tulsa apartment late Monday in what police are investigating as a fatal robbery. 

Police officers responded to a check well being call at the Avondale Apartments north of 71st Street on Trenton Avenue about 9:30 p.m. and were at the complex well into Tuesday morning after investigators say an unknown age man was found dead. 

Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said Tuesday morning detectives were following leads and attempting to find the victim's next of kin. 

This is a developing story. Check back with tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Stetson Payne

918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

