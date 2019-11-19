A man was found dead in a south Tulsa apartment late Monday in what police are investigating as a fatal robbery.
Police officers responded to a check well being call at the Avondale Apartments north of 71st Street on Trenton Avenue about 9:30 p.m. and were at the complex well into Tuesday morning after investigators say an unknown age man was found dead.
Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said Tuesday morning detectives were following leads and attempting to find the victim's next of kin.
