Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at a north Tulsa church early Thursday.
Officers responded to a call from North Sheridan Church of Christ, 1313 N. Sheridan.
According to pastor Tim Luster, two church members were armed and watching the buildings overnight after a series of copper thefts that had left the church without air conditioning.
Luster said the members confronted a man outside the church about 4 a.m. and shot him when he tried to make a move on one of them. A shotgun and several 12 gauge shotgun hulls were visible at the crime scene, as well as copper piping, a screwdriver and flashlight.
The man was reportedly in critical condition as of Thursday morning.
