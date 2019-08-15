Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at a north Tulsa church early Thursday. 

Officers responded to a call from North Sheridan Church of Christ, 1313 N. Sheridan.

According to pastor Tim Luster, two church members were armed and watching the buildings overnight after a series of copper thefts that had left the church without air conditioning.

Luster said the members confronted a man outside the church about 4 a.m. and shot him when he tried to make a move on one of them. A shotgun and several 12 gauge shotgun hulls were visible at the crime scene, as well as copper piping, a screwdriver and flashlight. 

The man was reportedly in critical condition as of Thursday morning. 

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for more information as it's made available.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

