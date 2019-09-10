2019-09-11 ne-bastandoff p1

Broken Arrow police and U.S. marshals arrested Rodney Burton, 44, after a standoff at a house in the 4500 block of West Madison Street, northeast of 71st Street and Garnett Road. He was wanted on a federal felony warrant for firearms possession after a felony conviction and ran back into the house after marshals arrived. STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World

BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service were in a standoff with an armed and barricaded person near 71st Street and Garnett Road for nearly three hours Tuesday before the man surrendered. 

U.S. marshals and an assisting Broken Arrow officer arrived at the house in the 4500 block of West Madison Street about 4:15 p.m. Rodney Burton, 44, walked outside, and the marshals tried to arrest him on a federal warrant for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. 

Officer Chris Walker, public information officer for the Broken Arrow Police Department, said Burton ran back into his house and barricaded himself upon seeing the marshals outside. He then reportedly armed himself and said he would not surrender.

Broken Arrow police activated their command post and Special Operations Team.

After negotiating with Burton for nearly three hours, he surrendered about 7 p.m. Neither he nor any arresting officers were injured.

Burton will be booked into the Tulsa County jail on a U.S. Marshals Service hold. 

