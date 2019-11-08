A man found wounded at an east Tulsa apartment complex after an apparent domestic-related shooting Friday morning has died, according to police.
Tulsa police responded to East Central Village Apartments, 12300 E. Archer St., about 8:30 a.m. and found a man suffering a gunshot wound in the back doorway of an apartment.
Capt. Walter Busby said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead, police confirmed. The victim's identity has not been released pending family notification.
Busby said a woman believed to be the shooter stayed on scene. Detectives are interviewing her, but Busby wasn't yet sure of her relationship to the victim.
