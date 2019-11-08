A man found wounded at an east Tulsa apartment complex after an apparent domestic-related shooting Friday morning has died, according to police. 

Tulsa police responded to East Central Village Apartments, 12300 E. Archer St., about 8:30 a.m. and found a man suffering a gunshot wound in the back doorway of an apartment. 

Capt. Walter Busby said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead, police confirmed. The victim's identity has not been released pending family notification. 

Busby said a woman believed to be the shooter stayed on scene. Detectives are interviewing her, but Busby wasn't yet sure of her relationship to the victim. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you