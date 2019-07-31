A man was shot and killed near the Cherry Street area during a confrontation at a fast food restaurant in a tiff that stemmed from Facebook.
The alleged shooter was detained and released after questioning, Tulsa Police Sgt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release.
"The victim of the shooting was armed and appeared to be the aggressor," Watkins said in the release.
Officers were dispatched about 1:40 a.m. to the Whataburger at 1400 S. Peoria Ave. in reference to the shooting. Responding officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
"It was a Facebook beef," Watkins told the Tulsa World early Wednesday. "It was a simple misunderstanding that spiraled out of control."
The two involved had never met but had mutual acquaintances who were reportedly employed at the Whataburger. It stemmed from a chat among the acquaintances in which the fatal shooting victim had interjected, Watkins said. The man who later shot him had reportedly been involved in the Facebook conversation, as well.
The discussion deteriorated, resulting in exchanges of numerous expletives. Leading up to the shooting, the man who interjected in the chat had gone to the restaurant and was "laying in wait," Watkins said.
The other man from the chat was trying to pick up his acquaintance at the Whataburger when the confrontation occurred with the man lying in wait. The driver, who Watkins said was not the aggressor in the situation, shot the man multiple times and then left the scene.
Patrol officers located the alleged shooter at his family residence, and Watkins said "the decision was made not to arrest" after questioning him, reviewing video surveillance and speaking with witnesses.
"It has its issues, but right now it looks like self-defense to us," Watkins said.
Watkins said there remains the possibility for later arrests or possible charges for those involved in the fatal incident.