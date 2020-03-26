One inmate was taken back into custody and one remains at large after the two men walked away from a minimum-security prison in Vinita on Wednesday.
Devan Johnson and Kaden White, both 25, were reported missing at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Johnson, described as a white male, 6-foot-1, about 160 pounds with brown hair and black eyes, was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree burglary out of Oklahoma County and aggravated assault and battery out of Pottawatomie County.
White was found walking along railroad tracks about seven miles away, according to a Thursday news release. As a COVID-19 precautionary measure, White was placed in 14-day quarantine. He was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary out of Pottawatomie and a five-year sentence for second-degree arson out of Seminole County.
Law enforcement are actively searching the area near the prison, which is on the grounds of the Oklahoma Forensic Center.
Anyone with information on the inmates' whereabouts is asked to call the department of corrections' escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.