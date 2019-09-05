Authorities are investigating after a tow truck was found ablaze on a river bank in west Tulsa on Thursday morning, along with a stolen SUV in the water nearby. 

First responders headed toward the column of smoke near the end of South 51st Street West and over the levee before 7 a.m. 

The tow truck was fully engulfed in flames, and it appeared it had been used to try to pull out an SUV that slid down the Arkansas River bank, firefighters on scene said. 

Police said the SUV was reported stolen Wednesday, and the owner of the tow truck lived near the scene. 

Charles Walker said a man knocked on his door late Wednesday afternoon and asked for help pulling the SUV from the river bank. 

Walker said his tow truck became stuck in the process, and he planned to return to the scene Thursday morning to assess the situation. Instead, he returned to flames. 

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and as of 10 a.m. investigators had not determined the cause of the fire. 

"I guess that's what you get when you try to help people," Walker said, examining his crisped truck. "Cryin' shame." 

Walker said his tow truck was fully insured. Although momentarily discouraged, he said he won't let the experience bar him from helping others in need. However, if a similar situation arises, he'll confirm the owner of the vehicle, first, he said.  

"Wanna buy a truck?" he quipped to firefighters on scene. "I'll sell it to you real cheap." 

