Update, April 19: Phillip Stout, a Pawnee County homicide suspect sought by the U.S. Marshals Service, was apprehended Tuesday at the downtown Tulsa city bus station, according to a news release.
The story below appeared April 14 in the Tulsa World.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a Pawnee County homicide suspect who is believed to be hiding out in the Tulsa area.
Phillip Adrian Stout, 55, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Randall Madewell, who was found dead March 30 in his Cleveland, Oklahoma, home — just three days after Stout was released from the Creek County jail.
Stout had been serving time on drug charges, and marshals think he's homeless and living in abandoned houses in the Tulsa area.
Stout is a career criminal with a history of drug use and weapons possession. He is believed to be in possession of a handgun.
Stout is about 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, the release states. He has tattoos all over his body from his waist to his neck, including both arms and hands that are completely covered.
He's considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or usmarshals.gov/tips.