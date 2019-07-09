STROUD — Authorities arrested a 39-year-old man Tuesday after his parents were found slain in their home in Stroud.
Shawn Pittman was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop. He was living with his parents at the time of their slayings and had been sought as a person of interest, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
Pauletta Pittman, 63, and her husband, Mark Pittman, 65, were found dead in their home in the 500 block of West 10th Street on Tuesday morning, the OSBI said in a news release. Their manner of death was not included in the release but will determined by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
A co-worker of Pauletta Pittman's called Stroud police about 9:30 Tuesday morning when she didn’t show up for work. Officers conducted a welfare check at the house and discovered the couple dead. Police asked the OSBI to assist with the double-homicide investigation.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, investigators were notified that a minivan matching the description of the one owned by Pauletta Pittman was at a gas station in Stroud. A second call reported that the van had left the station.
Based on the information received from the callers, police officers were able to locate the vehicle and pulled it over as it was diving west on Fourth Street in Stroud.
Shawn Pittman was driving the van, and he was taken into custody. He is facing DUI charges and is being held at the jail in Stroud, the OSBI said.