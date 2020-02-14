A man fatally shot another man and shot himself after he was evicted from a Washington County residence.
Dewey police and Washington County Sheriff's deputies went Thursday to a residence in the 1200 block of North Choctaw Avenue in Dewey to serve a protective order, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.
Authorities served the protective order to evict Tyler Gage, 25, according to the release. Gage was a husband of a woman who lived at the residence. Gage initially left the residence. He allegedly returned later with a firearm.
Gage allegedly forced his way in and fatally shot Christopher Gilliam, 29, according to the release. Emergency responders pronounced Gilliam dead at the scene.
Gage then attempted to kill himself. Emergency responders transported him to a hospital in critical condition. Gage died around 11 a.m. Friday from the self-inflicted injury.
Four children and Gage's wife were inside the residence at the time. None were injured.