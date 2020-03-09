A Stillwater man accused of killing his parents at their south Tulsa home has been charged with murder in a case a police lieutenant described as a "tangled web of deceit and lies."
Bryan Spence, 40, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Friday in the March 1 shooting deaths of his parents, Joseph Gary Spence, 66, and Beverly Jane Spence, 65.
The victims' bodies were found in their home in the 5100 block of East 88th Street after police determined that an abandoned vehicle found near 91st Street and Harvard Avenue was registered to their address.
Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said the vehicle, which held a rifle used in the killings, was just one of Bryan Spence's many efforts to make his parents' deaths appear to be a burglary.
He also made the back door of his parents' home appear to have been forced open, placed a gun near his father's body and ransacked a room, Watkins said.
In a report filed upon Spence's arrest, police said a possible motive was the $17,000 he owed his father, but Watkins said it stretches further.
His parents had more money that he was in line to inherit, Watkins said.
"Just pure greed," Watkins said, adding that detectives haven't found that Spence has any addictions, such as gambling, drugs or alcohol.
Detectives believe that he acted alone.
Spence is in the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $2 million and is scheduled to appear in court in late April.
