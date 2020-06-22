Police are seeking a Stillwater man charged with manslaughter after a fatal shooting Sunday night at a residence near the Gathering Place in Tulsa.
Taylor Gainey, 32, is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his younger brother, Sean Gainey, after an argument at a family gathering for Father's Day, according to court documents.
Tulsa Police responded about 8:10 p.m. to the home in the 200 block of East 27th Place after the men's mother called 911, saying one of her sons had shot the other.
Sean Gainey, 29, was found with a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He is Tulsa's 33rd homicide victim this year.
The mother told police the brothers had gotten into a heated argument, and she asked Taylor Gainey to leave to avoid further escalation. He reportedly complied, but as he was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway, Sean Gainey rounded the corner of the home wielding a stick.
Sean Gainey then struck or attempted to strike Taylor Gainey, and Taylor Gainey pulled a gun from within his vehicle, and shot Sean Gainey once, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A witness who happened to be walking in the neighborhood at the time told police they heard the stick strike the vehicle before hearing the gunshot.
Taylor Gainey then fled the scene, and Stillwater Police later found his vehicle about a block from his home there, the affidavit states.
Stillwater officers attempted to serve Taylor Gainey's warrant Monday afternoon to no avail, according to social media posts from the department and Oklahoma State University Campus Safety.
Taylor Gainey is charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree manslaughter in the heat of passion. If he is arrested, he will be held in lieu of $150,000 bond.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477, and emails may be sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.