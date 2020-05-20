A 15-year-old who is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening surrendered to police Wednesday night.
Kanye Pettie reportedly turned himself in at the Tulsa County jail hours after prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a juvenile adjudication.
Pettie is accused of chasing and fatally shooting Reginald Phillips, 17, in the 5100 block of North Frankfort Avenue about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers in the area reportedly heard gunshots, and police dispatch received multiple calls about people shooting at each other on Frankfort Avenue north of Chamberlain Park.
Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood appeared to confirm witness statements that Pettie chased Phillips, pulled a pistol and shot him multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Lt. Brandon Watkins said the preliminary investigation indicates that Phillips had been walking, was picked up by the vehicle and then was driven a short distance before the shooting occurred.
Phillips was pushed out of the vehicle, identified as an older white Chevrolet Trailblazer, at the corner of 51st Place North and Frankfort Avenue. He later died at a hospital.
The shooting reportedly was gang related, with Phillips and Pettie being members of rival gangs that had been fighting in the area.
Pettie has two juvenile felony adjudications and is said to be a member of the Hoover Crips, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Shell casings marked as evidence were strewn across multiple scenes at 51st, 52nd and 53rd streets, with Frankfort blocked to traffic in the area. Police previously described the shooting as a gunfight.
Watkins said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.