Update 6:30 a.m. Tuesday: Rick Hurley, the man sought in Monday's fatal shooting, is in custody, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reported.
Casey Roebuck, a spokeswoman for the agency, said Vinita Police found Hurley's vehicle in a hotel parking lot overnight, and deputies were able to take him into custody with assistance from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's tactical team and the Craig County Sheriff's Office.
A man was fatally shot Monday night in what was thought to be a domestic dispute in the Berryhill area in west Tulsa County.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Green said a domestic shooting was reported about 9 p.m. and that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2300 block of South 65th West Avenue.
Deputies were looking for Rick Hurley, 60, whom Green described as a 5-foot-11 white man with gray hair who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black glasses. He fled in a bright red 1999 Nissan Frontier pickup with Oklahoma tag BCV738, Green said.
Hurley was believed to be armed with a long gun, and deputies recovered a shotgun shell at the scene, Green said.
No information had been provided on the victim’s identity or the men’s relationship as of press time.