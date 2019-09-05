Police and firefighters are on scene in west Tulsa after a truck was reported to be on fire near an SUV that had been abandoned in the Arkansas River.
A man at the scene said late Wednesday afternoon, a man on foot approached his home in the area near the Arkansas River levee at South 51st Street West. He said the man asked for help getting his vehicle out of the water, but the man's truck became stuck trying to tow the SUV.
He reportedly told the man with the SUV that he would return tomorrow to extract both vehicles, but shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were working to extinguish a blaze in the truck.
The cause of the fire was unclear.
The SUV, believed to be stolen, remained lodged half in the water.
.@TulsaPolice and @TulsaFire are on scene after two vehicles were found on the south side of the levee in west Tulsa this morning..one in the water and one ablaze.. pic.twitter.com/Dh266NbyGn— Kelsy Schlotthauer (@K_Schlott) September 5, 2019
