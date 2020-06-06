A security guard at an east Tulsa motel was arrested Saturday after he fatally shot another man, police said.
Christopher Straight, 53, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter and was released on bond Saturday evening.
The fatal shooting happened at Knights Inn, 1021 S. Garnett Road, about noon, police said in a news release.
Police posted on the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook page that, “based on our investigation, we discovered that the victim was walking past the suspect’s vehicle when the suspect emerged and sprayed the victim with pepper spray, seemingly without warning.”
The victim then attacked Straight with his fists, and Straight shot him, police said.
The victim’s name had not been released by Saturday evening.
The date of birth that Tulsa Police Department Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins provided when announcing Straight’s arrest matches the birthdate on a Facebook profile for a man named Chris Straight who claims on his social media page to be a former Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office detention supervisor. His profile says he worked in the jail between 2003 and 2018.
Straight, of Sapulpa, was released from the Tulsa County jail at 7:35 p.m. Saturday after spending about two hours in custody at the facility. His bond was set at $50,000, and he has a court appearance set for Thursday.
A Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson did not provide further information about Straight’s work history Saturday night, saying she did not have the capability to access such personnel files remotely.
But federal court documents indicate that he has been the subject of three lawsuits by jail inmates related to his behavior while on duty.
All three lawsuits were filed by inmates without the assistance of lawyers, and none resulted in Straight’s receiving any legal sanctions. However, in the most recent case, a Tulsa federal judge found that Straight was entitled to qualified immunity, an increasingly controversial legal doctrine that protects government employees from lawsuits for on-duty conduct unless there is clear proof of a violation of federal law or a person’s constitutional rights.
Straight had been accused in that lawsuit of failing to protect a prisoner from being beaten by another prisoner in 2016 despite knowing a conflict existed. The court found that the claim was “tenuous” and that there was little, if any, information to support the contention that Straight had sufficient knowledge to prevent the attack from occurring.
