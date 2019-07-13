Update: (12:30 p.m. Saturday) Bartlesville police have located the vehicle sought in connection with a homicide.
Detectives found a white 2008 Chevrolet pickup that had been spotted at the scene when 26-year-old Daniel Glenn Tahoe Speck was fatally shot about 8 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street.
Police Capt. Jay Hastings said the pickup was found later that evening inside a garage in the 700 block of SE Sooner Park Drive. The location was also determined to be the site of a deadly shooting in May, Hastings said.
Police also learned that Dalton Taylor, a person of interest in the homicide, was taken to an east Tulsa Flying J truck stop about 8 p.m. Friday, Hastings said. He was wearing black clothing, a baseball cap and carrying a backpack. Investigators suspect Taylor might still be in the area. Another person police are seeking, Stoney Bowlin, is believed to be in the Bartlesville area, Hastings said.
Two “persons of interest” have been identified in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Bartlesville on Friday.
Police investigators are seeking 23-year-old Dalton Scott Taylor and 32-year-old Stoney Andrew Bowlin. They are sought for questioning about the killing of Daniel Glenn Tahoe Speck, who was shot in the abdomen about 8 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street, Capt. Jay Hastings said in a news release.
Witnesses interviewed at the scene told detectives they saw Tahoe Speck talking to people in a white Chevrolet pickup before he was shot, Hastings said.
Police believe that Taylor and Bowlin are in a 2008 white Chevrolet pickup similar to the one the witnesses described. The vehicle bears Oklahoma tag CEN-532, police said.
Anyone with information about them or the homicide is asked to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4019.
