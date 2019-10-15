Two people were found dead and another two injured after a shooting Tuesday evening in Miami, Oklahoma.
The suspect is 39-year-old David Billings, according to a news release Wednesday from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Billings was found dead inside the residence.
Kayla Billings, 11, was killed in the shooting, OSBI said. Her mother, Melissa Wallace, 38, was pregnant at the time and suffered a gunshot wound; her boyfriend, James Miller, 38, also was shot. Wallace and Miller were transported by air to a Tulsa hospital.
The gunshots were reported in the 200 block of I Street N.W. about 9 p.m. Officers found one woman with a gunshot wound outside a residence there and "were made aware" that the shooter was barricaded inside the house, according to the release.
"When officers made entry, they discovered two deceased individuals, one of which was believed to be the suspect," and another person with a gunshot wound, police said in the release.
OSBI says an investigation is ongoing.
