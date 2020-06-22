Police are seeking a suspect after a fatal shooting Sunday night at a residence near the Gathering Place.
Police said they have issued a warrant for Taylor Gainey, 32.
Tulsa Police responded at 8:10 p.m. to a home on East 27th Place after a mother called officers about a domestic shooting at her home involving her sons, who do not reside with her.
Police said the victim, Sean Gainey, 29, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Taylor Gainey fled the scene, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing in the city's 33rd homicide of the year.
The homicide tip line may be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.
This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for more information as it becomes available.