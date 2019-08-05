Update (10 a.m. Monday): Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman in connection to the electrocution of a man at a radio tower near Sand Springs.
Angie West, 37, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Sunday night on a complaint of first-degree murder.
Casey Roebuck, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said another man who was found wounded at the radio tower will also be arrested upon his release from the hospital on a murder complaint, with other arrests possible. The murder complaint stems from a death while in commission of a crime, Roebuck said.
Below is the story as published in Monday's Tulsa World:
One man was electrocuted and another was hospitalized after being shocked at a radio tower in rural Sand Springs, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.
Deputy Justin Green said the men likely were attempting to steal copper from the radio tower at 5801 S. 265th West Ave. and were shocked in the process.
Green said an engineer went to check on an interrupted signal about 9:40 a.m. Sunday and found the men, one dead with wire pliers in his hand and the other severely burned and convulsing on the ground.
The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he remained in unknown condition Sunday evening, Green said.
The man who died has not yet been identified.