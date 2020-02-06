The victim of a road rage shooting was identified as a 24-year-old mother who was with her daughter and another person.
Tulsa police identified the victim as Lakeia Gaines, according to a news release from the department. Authorities allege Nathaniel Chilcoat, 29, fatally shot Gaines during an altercation in a parking lot.
An unidentified witness, Gaines and her daughter, who were passengers, drove around 3 p.m. Tuesday to Walgreens, 4971 S. Memorial Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit. The witness and Chilcoat nearly collided as they both pulled into the parking lot.
The driver told police that Chilcoat flashed an obscene hand gesture and followed them through the lot. The two cars stopped next to each other.
"Chilcoat and (unidentified witness) began arguing and Chilcoat produced a gun," police investigators state in the affidavit.
The witness reportedly continued arguing with Chilcoat while returning to her car. Gaines had remained in the car. Investigators state in the affidavit that Gaines was accused of throwing a water bottle at Chilcoat's car.
"Chilcoat then discharged a firearm, striking the victim and ultimately killing her," investigators state in the affidavit.
Responding officers arrested Chilcoat at the scene on a complaint of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 11, according to jail records.