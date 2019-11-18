The man shot and killed at a north Tulsa park on Saturday when a planned gun trade crumbled into a robbery was identified Monday.
Montevion Hall, 18, was found dead Saturday afternoon in a sedan with two other people about four miles from Norvell Park, where the shooting reportedly occurred.
Detectives interviewed the sedan's driver and a wounded passenger, later identifed as Phillip Moment Jr., and Moment, 18, was arrested on a felony murder complaint in connection to Hall's death.
Moment and Hall reportedly went to the park with the unidentified driver to exchange guns with someone Moment had been communicating with, but when handed the gun in question, Moment reportedly pulled back the slide and pointed it at the people who had come to trade in an attempt to rob them, according to a previous story.
A member of the other party opened fire, striking Moment and mortally wounding Hall.
Moment was booked into the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $1 million bond on a complaint of felony murder and previous juvenile charges.
Detectives said Monday they continue to identify more witnesses and possible suspects in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the city's 58th homicide of the year may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.