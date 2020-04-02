Authorities identified the two people killed Wednesday afternoon at an east Tulsa apartment complex.
Tulsa Police allege Davion Wilkes, 26, fatally shot Jane Hall, 56, and Bayron Rodriguez, 33, according to a Thursday news release.
Officers were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Westminster Apartments, 7449 E. 48th St., after receiving reports of the shooting.
Rodriguez was dead at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit. Hall was transported to a hospital, where she later died.
Hall and Rodriguez were heading to a part of the apartment complex where someone had reported an odor of something burning and possibly some smoke, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said. They reportedly worked for the apartment complex.
"It's safe to say it's about as senseless and pointless as things get," Watkins said. "They were good people doing their work, doing their job."
Wilkes reportedly did not know Hall or Rodriguez. Investigators were working Thursday to determine at what point Wilkes came across Hall and Rodriguez and how that interaction occurred, Watkins said.
The shooter, allegedly Wilkes, had fled the scene, but a witness followed him. An officer arriving to the area to establish a perimeter located and arrested Wilkes.
"He's a hero," Watkins said of the witness. "It was a gutsy thing to do, to keep a guy who just killed two people in his line of sight and help police find him."
Wilkes was allegedly in possession of a 9 mm handgun at the time of his arrest. Investigators recovered 9 mm shell casings from the scene.
The handgun was reported stolen from Kansas. Wilkes denied shooting the victims when questioned by police, according to the affidavit.
Wilkes is being held without bond in Tulsa County jail. He was booked on two complaints of first-degree murder.