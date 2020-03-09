Prosecutors charged a Stillwater man on Friday following allegations he fatally shot his parents.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Bryan Spence, 40, of Stillwater, with two counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.
Spence is accused in the fatal shooting of his parents Joseph Gary Spence, 66, and Beverly Jane Spence, 65, on March 1 at their south Tulsa residence, located in the 5100 block of East 88th Street, police previously said.
Bryan Spence reportedly owed his father $17,000 and told police that the two had arranged a meeting about the money that weekend, according to an arrest report. He allegedly staged his parents' home to appear as if a burglary had occurred.
Bryan Spence is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $2 million bond. A court appearance has not been set.