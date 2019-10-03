Wagoner County deputies are seeking the public's help in finding two car thieves and a stolen car after a botched Craigslist deal in Okay on Monday.
Deputies said the victim and her boyfriend met the two men at a Dollar General after they showed interest in a Craigslist ad for her car.
They test-drove the car and agreed to purchase it, but asked for the key before handing the victim's boyfriend $1,700 in fake cash, according to a news release.
The boyfriend "immediately" recognized the money as fake and questioned the thieves, but they fled with the victim's car, a yellow 2006 Chevy Cobalt. The second man drove off in a gold older-model Chevy Tahoe with black rims.
They were last seen driving south on Oklahoma 16 toward Muskogee.
The man that took the Cobalt is described as a black man, 5-foot-11 and 170-pounds with black hair wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a gold chain.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.