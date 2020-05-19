The Tulsa Police Department’s new graphics package for its patrol vehicles is emblematic of the agency’s progressive direction and presented with a heavy local flair, Chief Wendell Franklin said.
In a video posted to social media to launch the roll out on Friday, during National Police Week, he drew attention to “One Tulsa” printed on the vehicles’ rear quarter panels. He said that is a motto he’s repeated since he took office in February.
“We are all one when it comes to making Tulsa safe and progressive as a city,” Franklin said. “’Strength through Service’ is just below ‘One Tulsa.’ It’s the service-minded nature of our citizens that provides the city with its strength and resiliency.”
During a media event Monday, police officials told reporters the effort to change the vehicles’ design is cost neutral, with the fresh graphics — which cost about $520 per vehicle — the same price already budgeted for decals on new sport utility vehicles. The package will be rolled out over time as it is put on SUVs purchased for routine replacement of higher-mileage cruisers.
Upward of 100 units will get the new markings annually for the next five to seven years before the transition is complete for all 600 or so marked Ford Explorers.
“This new car is what you’ll be seeing on our streets in the months to come,” Franklin said Monday. “We’re very early with the roll out, and I say that because Ford’s factory has shut down (because of the COVID-19 pandemic). So we really don’t know when we’re going to get these cars in to be outfitted, so it’s going to be several months.
“I would say probably in the fall is when you’ll start seeing these vehicles out on our streets.”
The redesigned package features the Tulsa flag on each side toward the back. The city’s skyline appears on the front quarter panels, with the TPD badge underneath the silhouette of the University Club tower. “Call 911” is written inside an outline of the Route 66 logo on the rear quarter panels.
When he took office in February, Franklin launched the effort to replace a look that had been in circulation since 1994. The revamp was designed by several Tulsa police officers who have backgrounds in marketing.
Josh Hyman is one of those officers who helped develop and finalize the package in eight weeks.
“The final product is a perfect blend of all the emotions, values — things that we feel are important and imperative to the nature of police work — that we were able to incorporate into this vehicle,” he said.
Hyman said “Strength in Service” also represents how officers encounter myriad situations predominantly out of the public’s eye, with strength necessary to handle the rigors of policing on a daily basis. Officers draw strength from supporting the city’s citizens, he said.
The “O” in “One Tulsa” is the Tulsa flag emblem, just without the coloring.
“That new Tulsa flag is a wonderful work and the result of tons of people pouring in ideas, so we wanted to mirror that same concept,” Hyman said. “The flag looks really cool. I think it’s a great embodiment of the Native American spirit and all kinds of stuff that makes Tulsa, Tulsa.”
There’s also functionality in the design.
The word “Police” is written in large reflective letters on the vehicles’ side doors. Reflective tape is placed along the rear. JoinTPD.com, the department’s recruiting website, is written on the back.
“Police” also is written in reverse on the hood so that motorists can see and read it properly in their rearview mirrors. The unit’s number is written in large type on the roof for easy identification from the police helicopter.
“It’s really a rolling billboard for us,” said Maj. Travis Yates. “It’s the biggest thing the community sees of law enforcement. Most people in the community don’t meet us personally, but they all see police cars, so it was really important to combine the functionality along with the messaging.”
Franklin said his initial plan to unveil several new vehicles with the new graphics package at Mayfest was foiled by the pandemic.
The chief didn’t want to wait much longer, so he decided to show it off via social media on Friday to cap a special week.
“It’s very difficult to keep a secret on the Police Department when you have policemen and detectives that are turning every stone trying to figure out what it’s going to look like,” Franklin said while smiling. “So we thought National Police Week was a great week to release it, at the end of that week.”
Featured gallery: Owasso National Guardsman honored at memorial service
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.