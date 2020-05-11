Muskogee County prosecutors charged the Webbers Falls police chief on allegations he assaulted an officer while complaining about the officer's performance.
Prosecutors charged Matthew Crittenden, 35, on Thursday with assault and battery on a police officer, feloniously pointing a firearm and carrying a firearm under the influence, according to court documents.
State agents arrested Crittenden in late April on allegations he assaulted an officer on the night of April 28. Another officer who witnessed the altercation contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to request an investigation.
Crittenden allegedly went to the Webbers Falls police station to confront an officer about his performance. During this initial confrontation, Crittenden allegedly grabbed the officer by the neck and struck the officer several times. Crittenden reportedly told the officer he had not been making enough "contacts" with town residents, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The officer responded to a call in town, at some point after the confrontation with Crittenden, but was asked to return to the police station after midnight.
In the interim, Crittenden allegedly was heard talking on the phone with officer about retrieving a patrol car to drive home in order to avoid contact with other law enforcement agencies. Several witnesses reported watching Crittenden drink from a vodka bottle.
When the officer from the initial confrontation returned to the police station, Crittenden allegedly pointed a firearm before holstering the weapon, according to the affidavit. Two officers who had been witnessing the incident convinced Crittenden to leave.
Two juvenile children were seen in Crittenden's vehicle, according to the affidavit; the two officers wrestled with Crittenden to prevent him from driving the truck home with the children, suspecting he was intoxicated. One of the officers drove the truck to Gore, in Sequoyah County, where Crittenden's girlfriend lives.
Crittenden was arrested several days later and booked into Muskogee County jail on an assault complaint.
Several officers told OSBI agents that the officer in question and Crittenden had had a contentious relationship. Crittenden allegedly made statements to other officers that he intended to harm the officer in question.
Crittenden has since bonded out of jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 21.