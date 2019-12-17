A man found dead in a soccer complex parking lot was reportedly the victim of a robbery by his girlfriend and another man.
Detectives arrested Gina Hale, 41, and Randy Rowell, 27, on complaints of first-degree murder in connection to the death of James Gray, 49. A passerby reportedly found Gray dead in the parking lot of the West Bank Soccer Complex in the 3600 block of South Elwood Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Gray's death was the 61st homicide in Tulsa in 2019.
The investigation revealed Gray's 2010 Honda Civic was missing when his body was found. Gray's family reportedly told detectives the last person they had seen him with was Hale. Officers found Hale and Rowell in Gray's vehicle in the 4500 block of South 23rd West Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Rowell reportedly told detectives Gray and Hale picked him up between Saturday and Sunday. He said while Gray was inside a west Tulsa convenience store, Hale asked him if he would help him rob Gray, but at the time Rowell refused.
The three then reportedly planned to steal property from the soccer fields, but Hale again propositioned Rowell to help her rob Gray, according to the affidavit. Rowell reportedly told investigators he gave Hale his gun and only one bullet, allegedly telling her to "make it count."
Rowell said Hale shot Gray and then ran to the victim's car to flee, but Hale contended Rowell shot gray, according to the affidavit. Hale also reportedly admitted Gray had told police she stole his car several times in the past.
Hale and Rowell were booked into the Tulsa County Jail and remained held on $1 million bond each.