JAY — A Delaware County woman charged with child neglect after allegedly making her children eat dog feces pleaded no contest and received a seven-year suspended sentence and ordered not be around her children.
Mary Elizabeth Moore, 34, of Miami, Oklahoma, was charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect involving two children, ages 5 and 3.
According to online court records, Moore entered the plea on Friday and she is to have no contact with the children unless it is within the guidelines of the guardianship case. Oklahoma law prohibits the releasing of public information concerning guardianship cases involving juveniles.
The older child described in graphic detail eating dog feces to investigators, according to an arrest affidavit. When Department of Human Services workers asked the older child about her diet she stated she ate dog feces, which the arresting officer noted in the affidavit was the reason for the pinworms found in the child, the affidavit states.
When Moore was taken into custody, the two children were hospitalized at Saint Francis Hospital intensive care unit in Tulsa, where the older child weighed 26 pounds and the younger sibling weighed 18 pounds, the affidavit states.
“DHS records indicate a long withstanding history of failure to thrive cases brought up against Mary (Moore),” the affidavit states. The younger sibling had been diagnosed as “failure to thrive as early as four months old,” the affidavit states. Both of the children’s failure to thrive “is due to protein-calorie malnutrition, not being provided enough calories,” the affidavit states.
To treat the children’s malnourished state, the “hospital staff had to place them on a special diet and applied nasal feeding tubes,” the affidavit states. They were later diagnosed with “severely malnourished and developed re-feeding syndrome before beginning to gain weight.”
Moore refused to take them to a hospital and was resistant to the medical staff’s advice, according to an arrest warrant.
Moore’s boyfriend would sometimes “throw bottles” at the younger child, the affidavit states.