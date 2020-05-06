OKLAHOMA CITY — Four employees at a McDonald’s near SW 89 and Pennsylvania Avenue were injured Wednesday, after a customer saw the lobby was closed because of the novel coronavirus, police said.
According to police, a woman entered the restaurant and was told by employees the dining area was closed. After refusing to leave the woman got into a physical confrontation with a McDonald's employee.
The suspect's name is expected to be released later Thursday.
