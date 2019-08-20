Police arrested a Sapulpa woman late Monday in connection to a fatal shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex in July.
Leanna Marie Roacher, 25, was booked into Tulsa County jail about 11:15 p.m. on a complaint of felony first-degree murder in connection with a July 27 robbery at Cascades Apartments, 1812 E. 71st Place, in which Michael Binder, 53, was fatally shot.
Homicide detectives had identified Roacher as a potential suspect about seven hours earlier and contacted the Sapulpa Police Department seeking more information, according to an arrest report.
Sapulpa Police cited monitored phone calls between Roacher and her boyfriend, who is currently in the Creek County jail, in which her boyfriend urged her to "get rid of" a handgun, and they executed a search warrant at Roacher's house, the report states.
She was taken to the department for an interview with TPD detectives and told them she and two accomplices planned to rob Binder of money and drugs, according to her arrest report.
Roacher said she set up a meeting with Binder through Facebook, and she was to ensure the apartment door was left unlocked after she went inside. She was to act as if her accomplices were robbing her, too, the report states.
About noon, Binder let her into the apartment and shortly after, her two accomplices burst in, demanding she and Binder get on the floor, according to the report.
Instead, Binder called out for help and started running toward the front door, and one of the accomplices shot him in the head, the report states.
She and the two accomplices ran to her car and fled. Roacher also said she stole a small amount of methamphetamine from Binder before he was shot during the robbery, according to the report.
Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said Tuesday detectives were still trying to locate all parties involved.
Roacher had not been charged in Tulsa County District Court as of noon, according to online court records. She's held in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.
