A Del City woman was arrested on an accessory to murder charge Thursday in relation to the late-August shooting death of a man at a north Tulsa home.
Latrecia Kyong McKnight, 42, was booked into Tulsa County jail about 2 p.m.
A warrant for her arrest was issued Monday, according to online court records.
Tulsa Police Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said McKnight loaned the main suspect in the case, Mitchell Carter, a vehicle that he drove to the house in the 3100 block of East Xyler Street before shooting Elijah Lindsey in the head.
Lindsey, 39, died a couple of days later.
Police reports state Carter, 29, forced Lindsey and a woman outside the home before pistol-whipping them both and shooting Lindsey.
There was a familial dispute over the residence, and Lindsey's family said they had been told a "distant relative", Carter, was sent over on behalf of another family member because of the dispute, according to police reports.
Watkins said McKnight also lied to detectives, attempting to corroborate Carter's false alibi.
Carter was arrested Sept. 3, and he's held without bond in Tulsa County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony. His next court date is Oct. 29.
McKnight is jailed in lieu of $500,000 bond. She's scheduled to appear in court Oct. 9, according to jail records.